Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Lifted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 46,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,195. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

