Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 1-Year High at $181.47

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.47 and last traded at $181.20, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

