Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.3% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $212.23. The company had a trading volume of 47,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.