Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $212.24. 47,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,435. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.81 and a 200-day moving average of $188.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

