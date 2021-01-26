Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,668,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 50,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $86.88. 228,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,892. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

