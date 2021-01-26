Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.01. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

