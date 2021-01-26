Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,799 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $175.89.

