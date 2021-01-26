Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Raised by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,189. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.

