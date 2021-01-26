Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average of $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

