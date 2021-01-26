Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,322,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

