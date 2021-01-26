Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 25.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $123,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.46. 5,321,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.54 and its 200-day moving average is $178.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

