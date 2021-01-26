Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 13.0% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.20. 142,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $202.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

