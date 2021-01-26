Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.37 and last traded at $105.39. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $105.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 11.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 85,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period.

