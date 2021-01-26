Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.12 and last traded at $83.18. 4,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $83.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 56,428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,088,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

