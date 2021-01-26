Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 10.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of Centene worth $172,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 426,974 shares of company stock valued at $29,353,867 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.