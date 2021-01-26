Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $16.84 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 1.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

LBRDK opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.