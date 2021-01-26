Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 37,283 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,283 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 4.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $73,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 593 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

