Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

