Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,377 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $212.35 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $212.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average of $155.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

