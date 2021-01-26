Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 20,402 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,402 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,547,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $502,383,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE stock opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

