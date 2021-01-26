Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in Walmart by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 9,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 34,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

WMT stock opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.08. The stock has a market cap of $413.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.