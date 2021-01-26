Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,844 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $8,948,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,532,591,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

MA opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.