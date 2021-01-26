Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 611 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $314.93 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

