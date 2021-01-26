Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.35. The stock had a trading volume of 551,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.00. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Varian Medical Systems Company Profile
Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.
