Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €88.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) received a €88.00 ($103.53) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 39.27% from the stock’s current price.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.00 ($125.88).

Varta AG (VAR1.F) stock opened at €144.90 ($170.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.17. Varta AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a fifty-two week high of €138.70 ($163.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

