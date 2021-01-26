Veil (VEIL) Trading 47.8% Higher Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $974,596.91 and approximately $11,762.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,991.77 or 0.99607290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00324102 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.22 or 0.00698101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00173605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001984 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00036861 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.