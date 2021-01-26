Velas (VLX) Trading Up 15.2% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $86.49 million and $1.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Velas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003493 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

