Veles Market Capitalization Tops $58,314.80 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $58,314.80 and approximately $58,928.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,706.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,305.92 or 0.04118830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00412643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.01315225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00544544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00423449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,391,278 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,294 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

