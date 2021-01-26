Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 8,737,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,787,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

