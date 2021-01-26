Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Quiet Period Set To End on February 2nd

Ventoux CCM Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ventoux CCM Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 24th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Ventoux CCM Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS VTAQU opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

About Ventoux CCM Acquisition

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

