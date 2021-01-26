VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Trading 18.2% Higher

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) traded up 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 4,034,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,898,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

In related news, Director George Adams sold 2,500,000 shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,704.75.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

