Venus (XVS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69.56 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Venus token can now be bought for about $8.95 or 0.00027685 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $72.44 million and approximately $69.56 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 92% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,176.53 or 0.99526258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,093,214 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.