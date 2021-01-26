Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $228,603.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00084891 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001027 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000702 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00330859 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003324 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

