Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 5,842,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,554,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $332.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. Analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verastem by 287.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 661,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 490,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Verastem by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Verastem by 194.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 217,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

