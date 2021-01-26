Verge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.68 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Verge has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $185.98 million and $8.68 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00413847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,425,160,766 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

