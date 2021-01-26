VeriBlock Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $1,452.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 976,575,755 coins and its circulating supply is 698,586,395 coins. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

