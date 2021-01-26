VeriCoin Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $316,098.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,854.36 or 0.99537183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00023792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00034516 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,392,136 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.