Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.98.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $241.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

