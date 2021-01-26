Veros Price Hits $7.79 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Veros has traded up 85.4% against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $134,580.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros coin can now be purchased for $7.79 or 0.00024200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00068834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.98 or 0.00826696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.88 or 0.04391451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros (VRS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.