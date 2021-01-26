Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.21 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $1,972.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,203.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.02 or 0.04123898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00413258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.08 or 0.01307575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00537501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00419999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00266549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,453,072 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

