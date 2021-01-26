ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading Up 8.8%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s share price was up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $51.92. Approximately 18,851,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 16,333,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.