ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading Up 8.8%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s share price was up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $51.92. Approximately 18,851,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 16,333,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.