ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Trading 8.3% Higher

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.78. 188,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 84,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIACA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

