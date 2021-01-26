ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Trading 8.3% Higher

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.78. 188,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 84,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter.
ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
