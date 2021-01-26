Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.52

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 37619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

