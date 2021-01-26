Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.18-0.20 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.18-$0.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

