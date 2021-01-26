VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $63,896.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00836003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.72 or 0.04380703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017550 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

