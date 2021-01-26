VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VICI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

