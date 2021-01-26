Vid (VI) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Vid token can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vid has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $32,674.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00051380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00129397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070691 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00278945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036537 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,435,776 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.