VideoCoin (VID) 1-Day Volume Reaches $101,621.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $101,621.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

