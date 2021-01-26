Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Down to $4.16

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $3.90. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 5,062 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.