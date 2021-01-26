Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.08

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.08 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 306715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $218,975.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,643.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,444 shares of company stock worth $1,398,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.